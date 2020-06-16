PADUCAH — A local technology company is expanding and moving into the downtown facility formerly occupied by TTEC, Greater Paducah Economic Development announced Tuesday.
Kalleo Technologies, which is locally owned and operated, is re-locating to the 17,000-square-foot building at 401 Kentucky Ave. That location has been vacant since TTEC — formerly called Tele-Tech — left in October to consolidate to its facility in Commerce Park.
Kalleo recently added seven jobs, and the company expects to add 50 more new jobs in Paducah in the near future, GPED said in a news release announcing the expansion. The company provides corporations with network management help, cloud-based services, outsourced network monitoring and help desk support.
According to the news release, Kalleo needs more space for 57 of its Paducah employees, and the building is already wired and configured for a technology company. "Kalleo will be able to occupy the building with minimal re-configuration and keep the jobs in our community. They’re a perfect fit," GPED President Bruce Wilcox said in the news release.