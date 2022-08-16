MARION, IL — The classic rock band Kansas is coming to the Local 6 area, with plans to play in Marion, Illinois, in April of next year.
The band is set to perform at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center on April 20, 2023, and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19.
The band released its debut album in 1974 and has carried on for nearly 50 years, with hits including "Carry On Wayward Son" and "Dust in the Wind."
Tickets will range in price from $49.99 to $149.99.
For more details, visit marionccc.com.