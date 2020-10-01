FRANKFORT, KY — A Kansas man accused of calling the Kentucky Attorney General's Office and making threats was indicted on federal charges Thursday in eastern Kentucky, the U.S. Attorney's Office has announced.
In a news release about the indictment, prosecutors say 29-year-old Wesley Forrest Clay of Olathe, Kansas, is accused of calling the attorney general's phone line in Frankfort, Kentucky, dedicated to the Breonna Taylor investigation on Sept. 23, and threatening Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Prosecutors say Forrest gave his name and phone number, then said "You will die if you do not give Breonna Taylor justice. That is a threat. Try me."
Clay now faces federal charges of sending threatening communications in interstate commerce. It's a charge U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky said
“Sending threatening communications in interstate commerce, over the telephone or via the internet, is grave conduct and can lead to potential federal prosecution,” U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky Robert M.
Duncan Jr. said in a statement. “Law enforcement simply must treat these matters very seriously.”
U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky Russell Coleman also provided a statement included in the news release.
"Threatening harm to our elected officials is a far cry from protected-speech and subjects people to vigorous investigation and potential federal prosecution," Coleman said. "As we are constantly reminded there are no longer geographic lines between law enforcement agencies and districts as we work collaborate to mitigate the threat to Kentuckians."
Thursday's indictment stems from an investigation conducted by the FBI's Louisville Field Office, assisted by the FBI's Kansas City Field Office.
"Sending threatening communications not only takes an emotional toll on the victim, but it also unnecessarily drains law enforcement resources. Threats are not jokes. You will be charged and arrested with a federal crime," said Special Agent in Charge James Robert Brown Jr. with the FBI's Louisville field office. "FBI Louisville will continue to work closely with our partners across the country to ensure elected officials can perform the duties of their office safely."
Taylor was killed when she was shot multiple times by officers who entered her apartment in March to serve a search warrant in a drug investigation. None of the Louisville police officers involved in the raid have been charged with any counts directly related to her death. On Friday, Cameron is expected to release recordings from the grand jury that chose to charge one officer involved in the raid with three county of wanton endangerment because of shots he allegedly fired into an apartment adjoining Taylor's, which was occupied by three people — including a pregnant woman.