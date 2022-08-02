Voters in Kansas have overwhelmingly voted against a proposed amendment to the state's constitution that would remove language protecting the right to abortion in the state, NBC News reports.
With 78% of the expected vote in, the so-called "Value Them Both" amendment failed, with 61.9% voting no and 38.1% voting yes.
NBC looked at the campaigning efforts ahead of Tuesday night's vote, as Kansas was among the first in the country to cast a ballot on this issue since Roe v. Wade was overturned.
Voters had to navigate a lot of information — and a lot of disinformation, including a misleading text message sent Monday to Kansans claiming that voting yes would have protected a woman's reproductive choices, when in fact a yes vote would strip the Kansas state constitution of protections for abortion rights and potentially open the door for restrictions or a ban on abortion in the state.
Still, the folks that went out to vote Tuesday were determined to make their voices heard.
Asked what she thinks is at stake when it comes to the ballot measure, one voter said: "My daughters, their lives, their choices."
"I want the country to make sure that women have a right to make a choice and that they are able to work with their doctors to make the right medical decision for themselves,” one man said.
"Lives are at stake here,” one woman said. “I am totally for the amendment. I voted yes. I want babies’ lives to be saved."
"I voted yes,” another woman said. “I just want my children to always value life."