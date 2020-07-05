(NBC News) — Musician Kanye West is throwing his hat into ring for this year's upcoming election, announcing his run for president.
West took to Twitter to make the announcement, hashtagging the tweet #2020vision.
He says we must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future.
We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION— ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020
The tweet has over 500,000 retweets and counting.
And he's even getting endorsements from other public figures, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
You have my full support!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020
This is not the first time West has said he would run for president.
Last November, the musician said he would run for the office in 2024.