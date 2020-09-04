FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Rapper and music producer Kanye West has filed to run for U.S. president on Kentucky’s ballot this fall.
A tweet from Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams showed a photo of part of West’s application.
Yep. pic.twitter.com/YyCP7QxqjL— KY Sec. of State Michael Adams (@KYSecState) September 4, 2020
Adams tweeted that his office's staff was reviewing the filing, including about 19,000 signatures on the petition. The secretary of state later retweeted a tweet from Mike Valente, a reporter with Lexington NBC affiliate WLEX, who said Adams confirmed he will certify West to be on the ballot.
NEW: Just got off a Zoom interview with @KYSecState, who says he will certify #KanyeWest to be on the ballot. Filing deadline is 4 p.m today. @LEX18News— Mike Valente (@ValenteLEX18) September 4, 2020
West has qualified to appear on the ballot in states including Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Tennessee and Utah.
He didn’t qualify in Ohio, Montana, West Virginia, Wisconsin and other states, though he has filed lawsuits challenging some of those decisions. On Thursday, a judge barred West from appearing on Arizona’s ballot, saying a voter who challenged West’s candidacy had shown he would probably prevail in the legal dispute. West’s lawyers said they would appeal.