PADUCAH — Hotels, businesses and office spaces are working to make sure people can dial 911 directly.
It's all part of Kari's Law, a new federal law that will go into effect next week.
It comes after the death of Kari Hunt. In 2013, she was murdered in her hotel room in Texas. Her daughter couldn't call 911, because she didn't know the access code to dial outside numbers in the building she was in.
The law requires a direct access to 911 without an access code and on-site notification to staff on who dialed 911.
For example, in the Local 6 newsroom, if we want to call an outside number, we have to dial 8 and then the number. But, our office installs new phones, they will need to be able to dial 911 directly.
Ray Baum's Act is another new 911 law, which will go into effect in 2022. It requires both wired and wireless devices to have a building address and additional data to locate the caller quicker.