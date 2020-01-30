JACKSON, MO — Even on a gloomy gray day, these students shine. The SHINE club was created three years ago at East Elementary in Jackson, Missouri.
S is for supportive. H for helpful. I for inclusive. N for nice. E is for encouraging.
The club exists thanks to two 12-year-old girls. Kate Lipke and Layla Pobst created the club to make students feel included. They hang out with special needs students, do projects for those in need, and aim to spread kindness.
"There were kids who were nonverbal or there were kids who couldn’t do as much social skills. There were kids who just needed a friend. That was what I wanted to be there for, to just be their friend," Kate said. "Let them know that they’re not as different as they may feel.”
To understand how this all started, you need to know Kate’s story.
"She has a good heart for other people. I think she understood the differences, because she felt different," said Scott Lipke, Kate's father.
He knows his daughter’s differences may not be obvious to you. You might see a little girl with a big heart, but in reality she only has half of hers.
Kate has hypo-plastic left heart syndrome, known as HLHS. She’s had three open heart surgeries: at 6 days old, 6 months old, and 4 years old. They expect she'll need other surgeries throughout her life.
Kate gets lots of questions, especially once people see the scar on her chest.
"They’ll say 'Why do you have a scar on your chest? Why do you go to the nurse?' I’m just real with them. I have half my heart," Kate said bluntly. "I do need to stay hydrated. I have had surgeries, and I can’t do a lot of exercise, maybe as you can. I can’t change it, so I might as well be honest with them and know that’s who I am.”
Easy to say, but hard to accept. In third-grade, she struggled with who she was. She turned to her school counselor, Jenny Moyers.
"I always looked forward to talking with her," Moyers said. She described Kate as an old soul with wisdom beyond her age, probably because of all she has been through.
When Kate told Moyers she was struggling, Moyers suggested the preteen help with the special needs class. That's how Kate met Layla, who was also helping with the class.
"We wanted to do something to help the school out, and we wanted to do something to help other students," Layla said.
That’s where the idea for the SHINE Club originated. The girls thought if they could feel good helping others, then other students may get a lot out of it, too.
“It’s not just about helping our friends with disabilities. It’s about being their friend and taking time just to be kind to everyone, no matter if they have a disability or not," said Layla.
They presented their club idea to their principal at the time, Jessica Maxwell.
“I feel like as educators we all get into the field of service because we love helping children learn and grow, but to watch...your students make a greater impact, it’s reassuring that we are in the field for the right reason and that we are truly making a difference," said Maxwell.
When you do something good, there are ripple effects. Sometimes you may not realize who you are helping.
Moyers said when the club was being created, she had just given birth to her son. Her son was born with Down syndrome.
"To see (Kate) and Layla connect and have this pull and this drive to make sure that kids that are different have a place gave me a lot of hope for my son's future," she said in tears.
"I am excited because I know SHINE Club is going to be around when he gets into elementary school. I know that even though they are not going to be there, they’ve made something for him that is going to impact his life in such a special way," Moyers said.
The girls have since left East Elementary, but they continue to grow SHINE Club. The club has spread across the Jackson School District to four elementary schools, the middle school, and they’re working on the junior high. Layla plans to present to administration at the junior high with hopes that the club can start in spring.
Kate hopes it spreads beyond their school district.
"I just hope it goes farther, because obviously I felt like kids at the schools I was at needed it, but every kid I’m sure at some point in time has felt different," Kate said.
If you only need half a heart to make a difference, then what are you waiting for.