Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN INDIANA... KENTUCKY...ILLINOIS...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT MOUNT VERNON...J.T. MYERS DAM...SHAWNEETOWN...GOLCONDA... SMITHLAND DAM...PADUCAH...OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM...CAIRO .RIVER LEVELS ON THE OHIO RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL THIS WEEK. POINTS UPSTREAM OF THE TENNESSEE RIVER MERGING POINT ARE EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY MIDWEEK. POINTS DOWNSTREAM ARE EXPECTED TO STAY IN FLOOD UNTIL LATE IN THE WEEK TO EARLY NEXT WEEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH * UNTIL LATE FRIDAY NIGHT. * AT 7:00 PM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 46.7 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY FRIDAY BEFORE MIDNIGHT. &&

...AREAS OF FOG COULD BE DENSE AT TIMES OVERNIGHT... AREAS OF FOG HAVE DEVELOPED THIS EVENING OVER PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND NORTHERN PORTIONS OF WESTERN KENTUCKY. THE FOG HAS BEEN THE MOST DENSE ALONG THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, WHERE SOME VISIBILITY REPORTS WERE BELOW 500 FT. AREAS OF FOG ARE EXPECTED TO PERSIST FOR THE REST OF THE NIGHT. IN FACT, MANY LOCATIONS COULD SEE VISIBILITIES FALL TO NEAR OR BELOW A MILE AT TIMES. MOTORISTS SHOULD SLOW DOWN AND BE PREPARED FOR RAPID CHANGES IN DRIVING CONDITIONS. IF DENSE FOG ENDS UP BECOMING MORE WIDESPREAD THAN EXPECTED, DENSE FOG ADVISORIES MAY BE NEEDED LATER TONIGHT.