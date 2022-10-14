PADUCAH — There are new details surrounding the partial demolition of the historic but dilapidated Katterjohn building in Paducah.
Local 6 has learned that, one day before the emergency demolition of sections of the building, owner Amanda Pool sent a cease-and-desist letter to the city of Paducah, citing possible negligence or collusion from the city.
Pool alleges the city neglected or colluded to enforce Paducah’s project management code.
That code states it's unlawful to sell, transfer, mortgage, lease or dispose of the property if the owner has received violations or compliance orders.
Pool says the Katterjohn property was illegally transferred three times.
Pool says the city of Paducah’s failure to enforce property management code is having a negative impact on her business.
In the cease and desist letter, Pool claims her company, Evergreen Development LLC, couldn't get financing or investors because of it.
The letter also claims the building as it was “poses no harm to anyone.”
Following the demolition, Pool filed a complaint with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet. She alleges the city is causing harm to the people of Paducah by releasing asbestos and other toxic substances during the demolition.
Paducah Mayor George Bray says those claims are false.
“Asbestos abatement has been at the forefront of our consideration, and I'm absolutely certain that we followed EPA guidelines,” Bray says.
City Manager Daron Jordan says Gardner Engineering & Consulting PLLC identified asbestos inside the building.
“Construction that started doing the removal of the identified life safety portion was Goode Excavating,” Jordan says.
Jordan says the company followed the safety procedure for asbestos removal laid out by the Kentucky Department of Environmental Protection.
“The public should not be concerned with that. It's been certified by the state. There were remediation efforts,” Jordan says.
The Kentucky EEC says it sent an inspector to the Katterjohn building to investigate the claims.
John Mura, with the EEC says: “We have inspected the demotion and found no violation of notice and no improper handling or disposal of asbestos. But we have taken samples of the materials to determine if asbestos was present and if it was improperly disturbed. We are waiting on lab results.”
Bray is away from the office and referred us to the city manager for comment on the cease and desist letter and the asbestos investigation.
Jordan declined to be interviewed Friday, saying he gave an interview to Local 6 Thursday.
A review of deeds of conveyance at the McCracken County Clerk's Office shows the purchase price of the Katterjohn property has gone up since it first sold at auction two years ago.
Michael and Nancy Conley paid $10,120 to Paducah Historical Properties on August 14, 2020.
The Conleys then sold the property to Spokane, Washington firm, Kentucky Blue LLC, on March 8, 2021, for $75,000.
Only two months later on May 11, 2021, Kentucky Blue sold the property to the current owners Evergreen Development LLC for $125,000.
Local 6 has sent a Kentucky Open Records Act request to the Paducah City Clerk's Office regarding records related to the Katterjohn building.
Download the documents below to read the cease-and-desist letter Pool sent the city and the open records request Local 6 has sent the city related to the building.