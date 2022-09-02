VERSAILLES, KY — The Kentucky Community and Technical College System Board of Regents held a special election this week to fill the position of board chair.
James Lee Stevens, the board’s previous vice chair, was selected to lead the board. Barry Martin was elected to fill the open vice chair position. Wendy Fletcher will continue her position as secretary.
Stevens replaces former Chair Lisa Desmarais whose board term expired. He has served on the KCTCS board for seven years in various leadership and committee positions. Stevens lives in Madisonville and is a retired superintendent of Hopkins County Schools, having served 45 years in public education—42 years of which were served in Hopkins County and thirteen of which were served as the superintendent. Stevens also served 24 years in the U.S. Army Reserve and retired as a Lt. Colonel.
Stevens received a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education, a master’s degree in political science and Rank I in school administration from Murray State University.