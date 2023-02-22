VERSAILLES, KY — The Kentucky Community and Technical College System has named Buddy Combs their interim vice president and chief financial officer, they explained in a Wednesday release.
According to the release, Combs has 27 years of experience with KCTCS — beginning as a receptionist with Central Kentucky Technical College in Lexington.
Since then, Combs has worked at the KCTCS System Office, where he's "gained knowledge in finance, human resources, payroll, procurement and accounts payable," KCTCS says.
Most recently, Combs served as assistant vice president of Financial Support Services.
KCTCS says Combs graduated from the University of Kentucky and has volunteered with the Higher Education User Group for the past 20 years. For the last 8 years, he served as vice president of Product and currently serves as treasurer.
Combs was inducted into the HEUG Hall of Fame in 2022, KCTCS says.