FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Education Association is praising Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andy Beshear after he unveiled a proposed plan to increase teachers' pay.

Beshear, who is also the state attorney general, announced the plan alongside his running mate, Jacqueline Coleman, Wednesday morning at the KEA headquarters in Frankfort. Coleman is an educator herself.

Their Stop the Bullying, Raise the Pay plan calls for a $2,000 across-the-board raise for Kentucky teachers. Beshear said if he's elected governor, his administration would also assemble a group of educators and stakeholders to come up with a new pay system that raises the minimum wage of teachers to $40,000 by 2022.

During the 2018 to 2019 school year, the state's average salary for classroom teachers was $53,923, according to data from the Kentucky Department of Education. The average for Marshall County Schools was $52,999 and the average for McCracken County Schools was $53,853.

As for minimum salaries, those depend on the education level of the teacher. During the 2018 to 2019 school year, a teacher that was rank V made a minimum of $24,568, while a rank I teacher made a minimum of $36,558 to $46,211, depending on experience, according to the education department.

In addition, Beshear and Coleman's plan "prioritizes student loan forgiveness for teachers who stay in Kentucky, promotes continuing education programs, and establishing an administration in Frankfort that respects teachers and views them as partners, not adversaries," a news release from Beshear's campaign said. The plan would also focus on making sure support staff at public schools are paid a living wage.

"I'm a product of Kentucky's public schools. I would not be here without the support and investment of so many teachers," Beshear said during the announcement. "And I don't think I'd be the person that I am today without everything that they did for me."

Following Beshear's announcement, KEA President Eddie Campbell released the following statement:

"Gubernatorial candidate Andy Beshear and Lt. Governor candidate Jacqueline Coleman spoke directly to Kentucky educators (Wednesday) in Frankfort to discuss their educational priorities and commitment to investing in our public schools. They outlined their plan of action to stop the bullying and raise the pay of teachers.

"To see these candidates truly partnering with educators should be a huge relief to every educator in the Commonwealth, after more than three years of continued personal and professional attacks by Governor Bevin. It is clear through these proposals outlined (Wednesday) that Andy Beshear is actively listening to our concerns about the future of public education and the teaching profession. Simply put, educators are being heard by the Beshear campaign and will be a true partner in a Beshear Administration.

"Under Governor Bevin's tenure, Kentucky schools have been underfunded and teacher pay has been in the lower half of the national average. It's clear public education and public educators have not been, nor will they be a, a priority in a Bevin Administration.

"Andy Beshear has listened to the needs of educators and included their solutions in his actions. His proposal to provide an immediate $2,000 across-the-board pay raise to every public teacher in Kentucky and ensure that no starting teacher pay will be below $40,000 by 2022, illustrates his commitment to the professionalism of our teachers, the health of our public schools, and the quality of education our children will get moving toward a better future for the Commonwealth."

Local 6 asked Luke Inglish, the president of the Marshall County Education Association, what he thinks about the proposed plan.

"I was happy about it, because we haven't had a state-mandated raise in — it's probably been five or six years," said Inglish. "Any raise that teachers have gotten has been funded by the local school district. So, to hear someone at the state level talking about paying teachers more, it's a great thing."

Inglish said he also liked that the proposed plan calls for input from teachers.

"He talked about getting stakeholders involved, getting public education teachers involved in whatever he does. And I think that's something that's missing right now," said Inglish. "And I think that's important as a teacher to at least let our voice be heard. If they're proposing anything on education, they're going to talk to teachers, at least ask our opinions, ask what we think, because we're in the classroom day in and day out. And I think that's something that's very important to know."

Beshear is challenging incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin in the November election.

Beshear's announcement came after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a legislation last month that raises teachers' minimum salary to $40,000 by the 2023 to 2024 school year.

