CARBONDALE, IL — Every year, volunteers collect 3,000 to 6,000 pounds of trash from the community of Carbondale, in a period of just three hours.
That's according to the nonprofit that organizes the annual city-wide spring cleanup event — Keep Carbondale Beautiful, happening on April 22.
Organizers are asking volunteers to meet at Turley Park at 9 a.m., where they'll check in, go through orientation, get supplies, and receive street assignments.
The organization asks volunteers to remember to wear closed-toe shoes and bring a water bottle.
Most groups are finished with their cleanup by 11 a.m. or noon, KCB says on their website. And when volunteers turn-in their trash grabbers, they'll receive a free t-shirt.
While not required, pre-registration helps the group prepare for the big day — especially if you plan on bringing a large group of volunteers.
Click here to pre-register by April 15.
For more information about the event, visit the Keep Carbondale Beautiful website.