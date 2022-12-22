Both pets and livestock can be at risk during winter weather like the conditions coming to the Local 6 area. Take some steps to ensure your pet's—and others' pets and animals—safety during the upcoming weather.
Keeping your pets (and others') safe
Stay inside
Cats and dogs should be kept inside. It's a common belief dogs and cats are more resistant to cold weather because of their fur, but it's untrue, according to avma.org. Like people, cats and dogs are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia.
Longer-haired and thick-coated dog breeds, like huskies, are more tolerant of cold weather, but no pet should be left outside in below-freezing weather.
Bundle up, wipe down
No matter what the temperature is, windchill can threaten a pet's life. Exposed skin on noses, ears and paw pads are at risk for frostbite and hypothermia during extreme cold. For this reason, short-haired dogs often feel more comfortable wearing a sweater—even during short walks.
Rock salt and other chemicals used to melt snow and ice can irritate the pads of your pet's feet. Wipe all paws with a damp towel before your pet licks them and irritates their mouth.
Recognize problems
If your pet is whining, shivering, seems anxious, slows down or stops moving, seems weak or starts looking for warm places to burrow, get them back inside quickly because they are showing signs of hypothermia.
Frostbite is harder to detect, and may not be fully recognized until a few days after the damage is done.
If you suspect your pet has hypothermia or frostbite, consult your veterinarian immediately.
Provide shelter
If you are unable to keep your pet inside during cold weather, provide them with a warm, solid shelter against the wind. Make sure they have unlimited access to fresh, nonfrozen water by changing the water frequently or using a pet-safe, heated water bowl.
The floor of the shelter should be off of the ground (to minimize heat loss) and the bedding should be thick, dry and changed regularly to provide a warm, dry environment.
The door to the shelter should be positioned away from prevailing winds.
Space heaters and heat lamps should be avoided because of the risk of burns or fire. Heated pet mats should also be used with caution because they are still capable of causing burns.
Protect outdoor animals
You can make your own cat shelter quickly and easily with a plastic tub.
Cars are one of many hazards to small animals—warm engines in parked cars attract cats and small wildlife, who may crawl up under the hood. To avoid injuring any hidden animals, bang on your car's hood to scare them away before starting your engine.
In addition, don’t leave pets alone in a car during cold weather, as cars can act as refrigerators that hold in the cold and cause animals to freeze to death.
Cold weather safety for livestock
Pets aren't the only animals in need of protection during the winter months. Livestock, including horses, have their own needs when the weather gets colder.
Provide appropriate shelter from the elements
Livestock can generally tolerate cold temperatures, but wind, rain or snow will require greater calorie use to stay warm.
With that in mind, be sure they have a way to get out of the elements, especially the wind. Blankets can help protect horses, but a structural shelter with proper ventilation and dry bedding is the best method of protection. If you do blanket your horses, be sure to check underneath often for signs of injury, infection or malnutrition.
Be sure your horses have access to a barn or a three-sided run-in so they can escape the wind and cold. If you’ve body-clipped your horses, keep them blanketed throughout the winter.
Ensure access to water
It is crucial that your herd has access to fresh and unfrozen water. Tank heaters or heated buckets can help keep water at a temperature your animals are more comfortable drinking.
Livestock will not consume adequate amounts of water if it is near freezing, and consuming enough water is important to your animals' health and well-being in winter months.
For more information, visit avma.org/resources-tools and humanesociety.org/resources.