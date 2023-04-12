PADUCAH — Republican gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft and Rep. James Comer made a stop in Paducah Wednesday on Craft's “Table Tour.”
She and other candidates are approaching the May primary. Craft and Comer both say there's a bigger issue than gun reform in our country.
Dozens of people filled Walker Hall in Paducah for Craft’s event.
"I'm crisscrossing. Every county in the state matters to me, and whether it's west Kentucky or east Kentucky, north or south, every county's important," she says.
Education came up quite a bit. Her speech touched on the Kentucky Department of Education, which she says she plans to "dismantle."
"What we have to start to do is we have to dismantle the Kentucky Department of Education. We have to dismantle the Kentucky Board of Education. We're going to have to look at ways that we focus on three most important groups: our teachers, our students and parents. Until we remove the leader at the top, until we remove our educational commissioner, until we also take a real deep dive into our local school board — that's a very important election — and make certain that our public universities that those boards of regents that those boards of trustees, we need to take a deep dive into that." says Craft.
She also spoke about the rights of gun owners.
"I'm not going to touch the Second Amendment. Period," Craft said when asked about her stance on gun violence and proposals for stricter gun laws aiming to prevent it.
"We have a bigger issue in the state, and it’s mental health, and we need to take away the stigma of mental health. And we need to make certain that we have resources for anyone who needs mental health help," she says.
Comer, who was by Craft's side Wednesday, agrees.
"Criminals, unfortunately, are gonna’ break laws, and you can't legislate against the evil. If you could, then that would pass unanimously through Congress," he says.
Craft is running against 10 other candidates, including current Attorney General Daniel Cameron and current Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, for the Republican nomination in the May primary.
Current Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, faces two challengers.
The winners will go on to face each other in November's election.