MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The man accused of shooting and killing a McCracken County special education teacher in 2020 pleaded guilty to her murder Tuesday.
Kelvin Richardson's guilty plea was accepted in McCracken County Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon, Commonwealth's Attorney Dan Boaz says.
Boaz says Richardson is to be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. A sentencing hearing will be held at 9 a.m. on May 4.
The teacher, Carrie D. McCord, was shot and killed in her back yard in May of 2020. Police have said Richardson was released from prison a little over a year before the shooting. Officers said McCord was helping Richardson get used to life outside prison, but she later got an interpersonal protective order against him, in an effort to keep him away from her and her home.
McCord taught in many local school districts. At the time of her death, she'd most recently worked for McCracken County Schools. She'd also taught in Crittenden County Schools and Paducah Public Schools. The C.D. McCord Memorial Scholarship for Paducah Tilghman High School graduates was created in her memory.