Ken Starr, the prosecutor who led the Whitewater investigation into former President Bill Clinton, has died of complications from surgery, his family says.
A statement released by Starr's family says he died Tuesday at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston. He was 76 years old.
Starr served as independent council for the Whitewater investigation and four others from 1994 to 1999.
While he was best known for his role in the Whitewater investigation, he was also a federal judge and a solicitor general.
President Ronald Reagan appointed Starr to the U.S. Court of Appeals for Washington, D.C., where he served from 1983 to 1993.
Under President George H.W. Bush, Starr served as solicitor general from 1989 to 1993. He argued 36 cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, including 25 cases as solicitor general.
Starr also taught constitutional law at New York University, George Mason School of Law, Pepperdine School of Law, Chapman Law School and as the Louise L. Morrison Professor at The Baylor Law School. He served as the Duane and Kelly Roberts Dean of the Pepperdine School of Law from 2004 to 2010 and as President and Chancellor of Baylor University from 2010 to 2016. His family says he more recently taught at Regent Law School and Hillsdale College.
He was also a partner at the national law firms Kirkland & Ellis and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.
The Whitewater investigation led to Clinton's impeachment in trial that began in December of 1998 and continued into February of 1999. Two decades later, Starr found himself on the defense team in another president's impeachment trial. In 2020, he joined former President Donald Trump's legal team in Trump's first impeachment trial.
In a statement to Congress, Starr said “we are living in what I think can aptly be described as the ‘age of impeachment,’” the Associated Press reports, and said that “like war, impeachment is hell, or at least presidential impeachment is hell.”
Starr's son, Randall, released a statement on behalf of all of Starr's children saying: "We are deeply saddened with the loss of our dear and loving Father and Grandfather, whom we admired for his prodigious work ethic, but who always put his family first. The love, energy, endearing sense of humor, and fun-loving interest Dad exhibited to each of us was truly special, and we cherish the many wonderful memories we were able to experience with him. He is now with his Lord and Savior."