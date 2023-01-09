A utility company that serves 14 Kentucky counties, including several in the Local 6 area, has a new president and CEO.
The Kenergy board of directors on Monday announced Timothy Lindahl will fill those leadership roles, succeeding Jeff Hohn.
Hohn will retired in March, Kenergy says, after serving as president and CEO cince 2015.
In a statement included in Monday's announcement, Kenergy Board Chairman Billy Reid said Lindahl has more than 28 years of experience in executive management roles across multiple industries, including more than 15 years at rural electric cooperatives. Reid noted that Lindahl has also served on the board of directors at another rural electric cooperative for a year.
“He believes wholeheartedly in this business model and understands the important relationship between a cooperative and its member-owners," Reid said. "The Kenergy board is confident in Tim’s experience and leadership abilities.”
Kenergy says Lindahl also cofounded and led a technology group from 1995 to 2005 that focused on bringing technology and telecommunications to rural areas.
“I am grateful for the Kenergy board’s leadership in this process and their confidence in me to lead Kenergy forward,” Lindahl said in a statement included in the announcement. “I am excited to serve the Kenergy membership, the board, and the co-op team while leading us in providing the most critical services that are core to our modern existence.”