HARDIN, KY— Many people across the Local 6 region are celebrating the holidays this weekend.
Kenlake had a breakfast with Santa along with a Christmas Bazaar Saturday.
Mrs. Claus joined Santa to have breakfast with the kids and vendors came out to sell their goods.
One of the event's organizers, Bonnie Kincannon, says the more people that visit Kenlake, the better.
"This Christmas season is the best time to come and to get out and meet new people and just come up to Kenlake and see what's going on," Kincannon said. "Were kinda forgotten down here on the south end but this is where you're going to get your southern hospitality down here at Kenlake."
This was the second year of the Winter Bazaar.