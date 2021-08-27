MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Kenlake Hot August Blues festival began Friday in Marshall County, Kentucky.
This is the festival's 32nd year celebrating the blues in western Kentucky.
The gates opened at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Kenlake State Resort Park in Hardin, and the music kicked off at 4:30 p.m. with John Sutton.
Some of the other artists performing Friday include the Legendary Shack Shakers, Johnny Mac, Lew Jetton and 61 South, Doppelganger, Hog Maw, Dallas Remmington and MCHA McBig Band.
The festival will continue Saturday with performers including Nightmasters, The Xtraordinary Gentlemen, Flatland Harmony Experiment, Bryan Fox & the Good Chiggens, JD Wilkes, Jay and Those Other Guys, Band of Brothers, The Revelators, Tim Lynch, Haleigh Martin, Hunter, Tailfin Cadillacs, Cat Daddy'O and A Different Sound.
Friday and Saturday, the entertainment will continue into the night for Kenlake Hot August Nights. Once the final acts perform on the Harper Guitars Blues Stage each night, entertainment will continue on the GT Productions Heritage Stage with DJ Mark Lewis and fire performances from Monarch Flow arts.
There will also be plenty of food and drink vendors. For more information about the Kenlake Hot August Blues, click here. Two-day general admission tickets are $40 at the gate. You can also buy them online at kenlakehotaugustblues.com.