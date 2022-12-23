Although snowfall tapered off across the state early this morning, strong winds and frigid temperatures continue to cause hazardous conditions on the road.
“Stay inside and stay off the roads to stay safe,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The best way to help is not to add another car to the backups.”
Blowing snow is covering up plowed roads and reduces visibility for drivers on the road. The extreme cold temperatures are creating slick conditions and crashes have shut down traffic on multiple interstates and highways.
“Do not get on the roads if you don’t have to. When traffic [backs up], it makes it hard for plows and tow trucks to get to where they need to go to open up traffic and treat routes,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray.
Kentucky's 12 most westernmost counties are in KYTC District 1. The district's website can be found here and its Facebook here.
However, if you're traveling farther than that, visit SnowKY.ky.gov for links to district social media accounts, driver tips and snow priority route information.
The GoKY map offers real-time traffic conditions and live traffic cameras. Automated crash notifications are available via Twitter @KYTCGoKY.
Motorists are encouraged to prepare and stay safe by doing the following:
- Alter travel plans to avoid driving during the peak of weather activity.
- Drive with a full tank of gas and pack an emergency car kit that contains essential items like blankets, ice scrapers, jumper cables, blankets, a flashlight, a cell phone charger, nonperishable snacks and a first aid kit should you get stranded on the road.
- Winterize your vehicle. Check your car battery, tire pressure, tread and brakes. Ensure your heater, defroster, headlights and windshield wipers are working properly.
- When snow and/or ice are on roadways, drive slowly no matter what type of vehicle you drive. It takes more time and distance to stop your vehicle in poor weather, so brake early and slowly.
- Pay attention to weather advisories and allow more time to travel for routine commutes. Expect delays.
- Slow down when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges or shaded areas. These are all candidates for developing “black ice” — a thin coating of clear ice that can form on the road surface that may be difficult to see.
- Maintain a safe distance from snowplows and other heavy highway equipment, and do not pass snowplows on the shoulder.
- Eliminate distractions while driving, such as using a phone and or eating.