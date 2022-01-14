The 16 Kentucky counties included in President Joe Biden's disaster declaration because of the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak are now eligible for more types of federal aid, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Friday.
The counties — Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor, Todd and Warren — were initially eligible for assistance with debris removal and emergency protective measures, which are FEMA categories A and B.
Now, those counties are eligible for what the agency calls "permanent work," which falls under categories C through G. Those categories include:
- C - Roads and bridges
- D - Water control facilities
- E - Buildings and equipment
- F - Utilities
- G - Parks, recreational and other facilities
FEMA also announced Friday that seven counties have been newly added to the disaster declaration to receive assistance in category B. Those counties are Barren, Breckenridge, Bullitt, Grayson, Meade, Shelby and Spencer. Those counties are now eligible for assistance with emergency operations, like sheltering storm survivors and threats to public health and safety caused by the disaster.
For more information from FEMA about Kentucky tornado recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4630.
Also on Friday, President Joe Biden approved Tennessee's request for a major disaster declaration, making individual assistance available to people in 12 counties in that state.
