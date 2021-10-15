FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Consumers can start logging in to Kentucky’s state-run health insurance exchange to review plans that best suit their needs for 2022, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
Starting Friday, Kentuckians can compare state-managed health insurance plans on the web portal, known as kynect, ahead of the enrollment period that begins Nov. 1.
“Making sure all Kentuckians have access to affordable health care coverage helps further strengthen our economy and our families by reducing the consequences of being uninsured,” Beshear said.
Beshear relaunched the portal last year. It will allow Kentuckians to apply for health coverage and complete enrollment on one platform.
In addition to Anthem’s statewide coverage and CareSource, which offers plans in 100 counties, consumers can shop for plans available in select counties from two new health insurers: Ambetter from WellCare of Kentucky and Passport Health Plan by Molina, Beshear’s office said. Plans also will be offered by Aetna and United Healthcare.