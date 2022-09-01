FRANKFORT, KY — On Wednesday, Kentucky's reached an economic marker that triggered an income tax reduction of half of a percent in 2023.
According to a release from the Senate Majority Caucus, the rate drop is a result of House Bill 8, which was passed in the 2022 Legislative Session. According to the release, when Kentucky's economy reaches certain conditions, an income-tax rate reduction is triggered. The caucus says the goal is to eventually reduce income-tax to 0%.
Governor Beshear vetoed House Bill 8 in April, saying in his statement "House Bill 8 creates taxes on 35 different services and industries, many of which the bill does not define, meaning many businesses may not know their taxes are being increased."
Beshear's veto was overridden, and the bill was officially ratified in April of 2022. According to the release, the two conditions that can trigger an income-tax reduction are:
- The balance in the state’s Budget Reserve Trust Fund at the end of a fiscal year is equal to or greater than 10 percent of the General Fund monies for that fiscal year
- The state’s General Fund receipts are greater than the total of: the state’s general fund appropriations plus 1% of the amount of revenue state’s Individual Income Tax (IIT) equivalent rate would produce
As Beshear stated in his veto, the bill allows for 35 new services to be taxable, beginning on January 1, 2023. A few of the newly taxable services are:
- Photography and photo finishing
- Personal background checks
- Recreational camp tuition and fees
- Personal fitness training
- Interior decorating and design
- Household moving
For a full list of newly taxable services, click on the PDF below.