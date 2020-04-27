FRANKFORT, KY — Kentuckians will be asked to wear cloth masks in public places starting May 11, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday.
During his daily COVID-19 briefing Monday, Beshear announced that Kentucky residents will be asked to wear masks when going to grocery stores and other essential businesses, as well as other businesses once they are gradually able to reopen. Beshear said everyone in the state should wear a mask when going to businesses where it may be difficult to maintain six feet of distance from others.
Beshear said individuals will not be cited if law enforcement officers see them without masks. However, the governor said it's mandatory for businesses and their employees. Beshear said if a business doesn't comply, that could be grounds to shut that business down.
The first phase of reopening health care services in the state began Monday as part of Beshear's Healthy at Work initiative. Under this phase, health care providers are able to resume non-urgent services, diagnostic radiology and lab services in hospital outpatient settings, health care clinics and medical offices, physical therapy settings, chiropractic offices and optometrists. Dental offices can also reopen, but with enhanced aerosol protections.
During the briefing, Beshear said the second phase will begin on May 6. In that phase, outpatient surgeries and other invasive medical procedures will resume under strict guidelines. The third phase, in which hospitals and care facilities will be able to resume non-emergency surgeries and procedures at 50% of their normal patient volume, will begin May 13.
The fourth phase is expected to begin May 27. In that phase, most restrictions regarding the types of procedures a facility performs and how many will be up to each facility to decide, but oversight will be in place regarding capacity.
The governor said 87 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Kentucky on Monday, bringing the state's total number of cases to 4,146. Beshear said five new deaths connected to the coronavirus have been confirmed, as well as one probable COVID-19 death. To date, 213 coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed in Kentucky.
To see more details from the Kentucky Department for Public Health on the phases of the Healthy at Work plan, download the document below.