FRANKFORT, KY — Programs that work to prevent child sexual abuse and exploitation in Kentucky can now apply for grant funding from the Child Victims’ Trust Fund, the state attorney general's office announced Tuesday.
The Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Prevention Board will accept grant applications until 3:30 p.m. CT on April 20. Eligible programs include nonprofit organizations, public agencies and child advocacy centers.
“Organizations that build programming focused on preventing child sexual abuse are essential to keeping Kentucky kids safe,” Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a statement released Tuesday. “We are thankful for the work of our partners across the commonwealth, and we invite these organizations to apply for funding from the Child Victims’ Trust Fund so that together we can continue to advance our shared mission to protect Kentucky’s most vulnerable.”
Cameron's office says the CSAEP Board awarded more than $166,000 in funding for child sexual abuse prevention last year. Organizations that received grants included the Paducah-based Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center, as well as Kentucky Kids on the Block, Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky, Family Nurturing Center of Kentucky and the Exploited Children’s Help Organization.
For more information on the grants and medical reimbursements available for the 2023 fiscal year or to apply for funding, visit icareaboutkids.ky.gov. Questions about the application process can be emailed to icareaboutkids@ky.gov. Those who have questions can also call 502-696-5436. Applications must be mailed to 1024 Capital Center Drive, Frankfort, KY 40601 or emailed to icareaboutkids@ky.gov.