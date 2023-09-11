It’s likely you or someone you know has suffered from drug addiction at some point in your life. Well help is just a call away.
Kentucky Addiction Centers is a medicated assisted treatment facility that offers weekly counseling and doctor appointments for those suffering from drug addiction.
They have customized treatment programs to help you or your loved one overcome addiction from illicit use of drugs.
KAC is open to people of all ages, races, and backgrounds.
There are also different payment options so all patients can get the help they need.
Enrolling is simple, just book an appointment and show up with an ID.
The center says they currently have no waiting list and are accepting new patients.
Just call their office at 859-739-3552, answer a few simple questions, and they will give you the exact enrollment steps for your needs.