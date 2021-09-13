FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts is hosting a series of forums on the court system's response to domestic violence this month.
The office says the goal is to identify gaps in how the court system addresses issues related to domestic violence. That includes dating violence, stalking, sexual violence and other forms of domestic violence.
In a news release about the forums, the office notes that more than 12,000 criminal cases were filed in Kentucky courts in 2020 involving domestic violence and charges related to it.
“If you or someone you know has sought and/or received assistance through the courts for domestic violence, dating violence, stalking or sexual violence, we want to hear from you,” Administrative Office of the Courts domestic violence program coordinator Vanessa Chauhan said in a statement Monday. “These situations are devastating to the individuals and their families and we want to do everything we can to ensure our court professionals are trained and equipped to serve them.”
The forum for people who live or work in west Kentucky is set for 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. CT on Sept. 30. That forum is for Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Hancock, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Todd, Trigg, Union and Webster counties.
Click here to register. The Administrative Office of the Courts says those who sign up will get a confirmation email with a link to the Zoom meeting for the forum.
Those who are unable to attend that forum can take part in a different region's forum if needed.
Those dates include:
Sept. 27, 2021
3 p.m. to 4 p.m. CT
Registration required. Click here to register.
For citizens residing or working in Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Garrard, Greenup, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe counties.
Sept. 28, 2021
3 p.m. to 4 p.m. CT
Registration required. Click here to register.
For citizens residing or working in Bath, Boone, Bourbon, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Clark, Fayette, Fleming, Franklin, Gallatin, Grant, Harrison, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Kenton, Lewis, Mason, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, Nicholas, Oldham, Owen, Pendleton, Powell, Robertson, Rowan, Scott, Shelby, Trimble and Woodford counties.
Sept. 29, 2021
3 p.m. to 4 p.m. CT
Registration required. Click here to register.
For citizens residing or working in Adair, Allen, Anderson, Barren, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Edmonson, Grayson, Green, Hardin, Hart, LaRue, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, McCreary, Meade, Mercer, Metcalfe, Monroe, Nelson, Pulaski, Russell, Simpson, Spencer, Taylor, Warren, Washington and Wayne counties.