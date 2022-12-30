Kentucky will receive over $197 million in settlements with CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens for the companies’ role in the opioid epidemic, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Friday.
CVS will pay over $94 million over 10 years and Walgreens more than $102 million over the next 15 years. First payments are expected by the middle of next year, the attorney general's office's release says.
These funds will be allocated under the terms outlined in House Bill 427, distributing half to local governments and half to the state's opioid abatement trust fund. This fund is used to reimburse expenses like treatment and recovery services and to support projects related to opioid use/substance use disorders and coexisting mental health issues. Local governments must use funds according to the criteria outline in HB 427.
This agreement brings Kentucky’s total settlement from companies responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic to over $842 million.
Under the settlement, CVS and Walgreens are also required to monitor, report and share data about suspicious activity regarding opioid prescriptions.
This is the third major nationwide opioid settlement in the state this month. Last week, a $53 million agreement was reached with Walmart and a $114 million settlement with Teva and Allergan.
U.S. opioid overdose deaths climbed to over 80,000 last year. In Kentucky, 2,250 residents were lost to overdose deaths, and 90% of these deaths were related to opioids.
To read the settlement with CVS, click here, and to view a copy of the Walgreens agreement, click here.