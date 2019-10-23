FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's attorney general has announced two separate settlements totaling nearly $40 million that involve a drug company and a drug distributor.
Attorney General Andy Beshear said Wednesday his office has secured a $17 million settlement with Bayer Corp. over claims it misled women about risks associated with its birth control drugs, Yasmin and Yaz.
The settlement resolves a 2013 lawsuit. Bayer did not admit liability as part of the settlement.
In the announcement of the settlement, Beshear's office noted that a portion of the settlement will be available for the Kentucky General Assembly to appropriate in the next budget session. Beshear said he wants to see those funds used for public health needs, "including making sure the state never again has the nation’s largest hepatitis A outbreak."
Beshear says about $10 million of the settlement will be available for lawmakers to appropriate next year. The rest will go to the state's investigation costs and litigation fees.
Beshear's office has recovered $22.7 million in state and federal Medicaid dollars in a settlement with pharmaceutical distributor Reckitt Benckiser Group over marketing and promotion of Suboxone — used in treating opioid dependence. The attorney general's office says more than $5.3 million of that money will be returned to the state Medicaid program, and the rest will be refunded to the federal Medicaid program.