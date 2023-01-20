FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board approved nearly $3.4 million for agricultural diversification and rural development projects across the commonwealth on Friday, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture says.
In a statement included in the release, Dr. Ryan Quarles said the awards would "contribute to the long-term vision and achievement for Kentucky agriculture."
16 counties' applications for the County Agricultural Investment Program were approved, the release explains, including Ballard — which was approved for $86,000.
The program provides cost-share assistance to producers to eligible agriculture businesses to help them improve and diversify their farm operations.
Bluegrass AgTech Development Corporation was also approved for $1,000,000 in state funds over a two year period, "to support the innovation and improvement of current agriculture technology," the release explains.