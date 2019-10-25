WICKLIFFE, KY — Local 6 has learned that the Kentucky Department of Agriculture is monitoring the situation with GenCanna. The hemp processing company is being sued by a farm in eastern Kentucky, and it faces 19 liens from contractors regarding work on its Mayfield property.
While in Wickliffe on Friday, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said, with a new startup, there are some bumps along the way that can be disruptive.
"One thing that we are seeing across of a lot of our hemp companies — and not just one in specific — is cash flow issues, because banks are hesitant to do business with legal hemp companies," Quarles said.
Quarles said that the department is monitoring all the hemp facilities in the state, including GenCanna.
The agriculture commissioner spoke with Local 6 during a tour of the Phoenix Paper mill in Wickliffe as part of Gov. Matt Bevin's reelection campaign tour.