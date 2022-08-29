MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office did not violate the Kentucky Open Records Act regarding a request submitted on July 12, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says, because the sheriff's office issued a timely response via an official who had the authority to respond to the request.
In a decision filed last Thursday, Cameron says a McCracken County resident named Phillip Hamm submitted a request to the sheriff's office asking for a list of all the open records requests submitted to the sheriff's office from Feb. 16 to July 12. The sheriff's office on July 19 denied Hamm's request because the act doesn't require public agencies to created records in response to a request to inspect records, Cameron says in his decision.
Cameron says the sheriff's office's response to Hamm's request was made within five business days, which is what state statute requires.
The McCracken County attorney responded to Hamm's request, and Hamm claimed that was a violation of the act because he believed the response should have come from the sheriff's office's official records custodian, Cameron says. But, the attorney general goes on to explain, that responses can be issued either by the official custodian or under the custodian's authority. Therefore, Cameron says, it wasn't inappropriate for the county attorney to respond to the request, because he was doing so under the authority of the sheriff's office.
"There is nothing in the record before this Office to suggest that the McCracken County Attorney lacked the authority to issue a response on the Sheriff’s Office’s behalf. Thus, the Sheriff’s Office did not violate the Act," Cameron says in his decision.
Earlier this month, Local 6 reported, Cameron did find that the sheriff's office violated the open records act regarding other requests Hamm had mad related to a search warrant that was carried out at his home in February.
