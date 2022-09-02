MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — In a decision released this week, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says the McCracken County Sheriff's Department did not violate the Kentucky Open Records Act when it denied a man's request for a copy of deputy bodycam footage related to a search warrant carried out at his home in February.
The man, Phillip Hamm, had initially asked for copies of various records regarding the search warrant, including bodycam footage. Cameron says the sheriff's office initially denied Hamm's request in its entirety. Later, Cameron says, Hamm asked for a copy of bodycam video he'd watched at the sheriff's office on July 7 and July 8. Cameron says the sheriff's office notified Hamm in writing on Aug. 4 that he would not be allowed to make copies of the video at that time.
Cameron's opinion dated Aug. 31 says Hamm claimed to have a right to a copy of the video under a state statute because "an agency may not refuse to allow a requester to obtain a copy of records once he has inspected them." However, the sheriff's office argued that the statute in question does not apply to copies of bodycam video. Cameron says the sheriff's office also claimed that, under another provision of the law, that if the bodycam video is requested by someone "directly involved in the incident contained in the body-worn camera recording, it shall be made available by the public agency to the requesting party for viewing on the premises of the public agency, but the public agency shall not be required to make a copy of the recording except as provided in KRS 61.169.”
Cameron's opinion says the sheriff's office is in compliance of the law because it allowed Hamm to view the footage in question twice, and has offered to let him watch it again.
"The Sheriff’s Office is not required to provide a copy of the body-worn camera footage. Accordingly, the Sheriff’s Office did not violate the Act when it denied the Appellant’s request for a copy of the footage," Cameron writes.
Hamm has 30 days from Aug. 31 to appeal Cameron's decision.
Download the document below to read Cameron's decision in full.