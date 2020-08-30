LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s attorney general has received a long-awaited ballistics report in the police shooting of Breonna Taylor.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron tweeted Sunday that there is additional analysis needed now that the report is in his hands. He says there will be no announcement on the investigation this week.
Cameron has indicated the ballistics report has slowed the investigation of Taylor’s death by police on March 13.
Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot several times by officers who went to her home with a search warrant as part of a drug investigation. Officers used a no-knock search warrant to break down the door, and were met with gunfire from Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. One of the officers, Jonathan Mattingly, was shot in the leg. Mattingly and two other officers, Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankinson were placed on administrative reassignment after the shooting, and Hankison was later fired.
No drugs were found in the home and Taylor was unarmed.
Protesters have gathered outside Cameron’s Louisville home and at Kentucky’s Capitol in Frankfort to demand justice for Taylor. Pop star Beyoncé wrote to Cameron, saying the officers “must be held accountable for their actions.” Oprah Winfrey has paid for billboards around Louisville calling on Cameron to charge the officers who shot Taylor.