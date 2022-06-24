Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron held a news conference Friday praising the Supreme Court's ruling in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, overturning Roe v. Wade and ending federal protections on abortion rights. Cameron also confirmed that the trigger law will be implemented.
"Pro-life men, women and children all across this nation are rightly celebrating a decision that has been prayed for and worked towards for many years," Cameron said. "With the Dobbs decision, the United States Supreme Court declared that states are the sources of authority protecting unborn life."
Cameron said Kentucky's trigger law "protects babies from all forms of abortion."
"So as of this morning, except where the health of the mother is at risk, abortion is no longer lawful in the commonwealth. In the coming days my office will pursue court orders that will reflect this new legal reality, and later today we will release a statewide advisory that further that further details the impact of Dobbs on Kentucky."
That advisory was released around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Kentucky's trigger law is called the Human Life Protection Act.
Cameron's office says the statute holds that no person can knowingly cause or aid in the “termination of the life of an unborn human being.”
According to Cameron's advisory, people who receive abortions are not criminally liable under the law, but abortion providers are. Under the measure, a doctor may perform an abortion if the doctor "determines in his or her 'reasonable medical judgment' that such a procedure is necessary to protect the life of a pregnant mother...More specifically, a licensed physician can knowingly perform an abortion to prevent a pregnant mother’s death, substantial risk of death due to a physical condition, or a serious, permanent impairment to a life-sustaining organ."
While doctors are allowed to perform abortions under those conditions, Cameron's advisory goes on to say "A licensed physician must make reasonable medical efforts under the circumstances to preserve both the life of the mother and the life of the unborn child “in a manner consistent with reasonable practice.”
Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday characterized the trigger measure as "an extremist law" that "creates a complete and total ban that will leave even those who are violated, victims of rape and incest without any options at all."
The measure does not include exceptions for victims of incest and other forms of rape.
"That is wrong," Beshear said at an event in Louisville on Friday. "And as the former top prosecutor of this state, I saw those cases. I talked with those victims. They deserve options. The vast majority of Americans agree they deserve options, and in Kentucky they're going to have none."
Beshear said Kentucky's trigger law is "one of the most extreme in the entire country."
"It's going to eliminate every single option, even for that 13-year-old or 14-year-old that is violently assaulted," Beshear said. "Again, it's wrong."
Download the document below to read Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's advisory on the enactment of the state's law triggering an abortion ban.