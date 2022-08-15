FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is asking a federal district court to permanently dismiss a challenge to a 2018 Kentucky law largely banning the “dilation and evacuation” abortion method used in the second trimester of pregnancy.
When the Kentucky General Assembly passed the measure in 2018, it was immediately met with a legal challenge by the EMW Women's Surgical Center and the American Civil Liberties Union.
Cameron's office says he filed a motion Monday asking U.S. District Judge David Hale to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice in light of the Supreme Court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed the right to abortion.
The motion was filed jointly with the plaintiffs in the case.
The dilation and evacuation method is also used to remove a deceased fetus from the uterus after miscarriage. Language in the measure indicates that the procedure is specifically prohibited for living fetuses.
Download to read the joint motion to dismiss:
Download to read RS18 HB 454: