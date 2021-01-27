(WLEX) — Attorney general Daniel Cameron continues to stand by his team's investigation of the Breonna Taylor case.
Three grand jurors have signed onto an impeachment petition, accusing him of misleading the public and holding back information during the proceedings.
"I'm proud of the that my team of special prosecutors did. I'm confident in the work that we did, and completely understand that this process has to unfold and I'll let that process speak for itself,” Cameron said.
The petition will go to the house's impeachment committee, which will meet at some point after the session reconvenes in February.
"You know, sometimes that people are not always going to agree with you 100%, and I understand that, and that's what is so special about the democratic process that we have here,” Cameron said.
Before and throughout his tenure, Cameron has had the support of former President Donald Trump, and was even named on Trump's shortlist for a supreme court vacancy that ultimately was filled by Justice Amy Coney Barrett. WLEX asked Cameron for his reaction to the recent events in Washington, including the Capitol riot three weeks ago.
"Well look, I think that what we saw on January 6 as it relates to the storming of our nation’s Capitol was awful and reprehensible. And I've said that from the first moment, and so I think it's important that all of us as officials in positions of leadership that we speak with courage and act with compassion,” he said.
While trump's impeachment for his role in the Jan. 6 events heads to the Senate for trial, in Kentucky, the petition against Cameron will join the ones against Gov. Andy Beshear and Rep. Robert Goforth in that house committee.