Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says state residents should be on the lookout for scams related to fake arrest warrants.
“Arrest warrant scams are not new, but this type of fraud is on the rise in Kentucky,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Kentuckians in all 120 counties should be on guard for scammers who impersonate law enforcement and demand payment via gift cards or mobile payment apps."
These schemes typically involve scammers impersonating law enforcement agencies in order to convince residents that they have an outstanding warrant for their arrest and must immediately pay fake fines.
The scammers will threaten arrest if payment isn't made immediately. They will also ask for gift cards or mobile payments.
According to Cameron, Kentuckians have reported losing over $41,000 to these scams.
To report a scam to the Attorney General's office, click here.
To learn more about how to avoid arrest warrant scams, click here.