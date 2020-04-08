PADUCAH — Joining us via FaceTime from his home, which is now his temporary office, Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles says there is plenty of food supply in America.
"When it comes to our food supply, it remains very strong," Quarles said. "There are no food shortages in America. There are just some temporary out of stock shelves in some of our grocery stores."
He says the agriculture department is seeing a resurgence of people shopping for local products, like meat and produce. He hopes that continues after the pandemic, but the state is using the increased demand to bring local goods into more grocery stores.
"In Kentucky, we actually were able to take advantage of this and hook up one of our biggest grocery stores, Kroger, with our local cattlemen and our land producers," Quarles says. He says they had their biggest order to date of Kentucky beef in the past week.
"Oftentimes we are an industry that is taken for granted. COVID-19 may have given us some appreciation that otherwise maybe wouldn’t have come our way. So, if you know a farmer or see a farmer, be sure to say thank you," says Quarles.
While demand is up, Quarles says farmers are concerned, like every other business, and he is still working on making sure livestock farmers are getting paid what they should be.
He says there are two things he hopes comes from this. First, he hopes people continue to shop local after the pandemic. Second, he hopes to see an improvement in high speed internet in rural Kentucky so farmers can do business more efficiently.