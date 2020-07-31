FRANKFORT, KY — Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles announced the Kentucky Department of Agriculture has created a web page dedicated to sharing updated information about steps Kentuckians should be taking if they have received unsolicited seeds from foreign countries.
“The Kentucky Department of Agriculture has received hundreds of phone calls and e-mails since Monday about unsolicited packages of seeds from foreign countries,” Commissioner Quarles said. “While the U.S. Department of Agriculture has not received any indication that this could be anything more than a marketing scam, they continue to investigate this matter and provide guidance on what steps Kentuckians should take should they receive unsolicited seeds.”
Over the weekend, KDA was notified of several Kentucky residents who were mailed unsolicited seed packets that appear to be from China. The types of seeds are unknown and may be harmful.
Anyone who received foreign seeds should bag them in an airtight bag and send it to the United States Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service's Plant Protection and Quarantine at the following address:
USDA-APHIS PPQ
P.O. Box 475
Hebron, Kentucky 41048.
“The message is the same: Do not plant unsolicited seeds,” Commissioner Quarles said. “If you have planted these seeds already, we are awaiting guidance from USDA about how to proceed. Once we have an update, we will be sure to let the public know.”
Click here to visit the new web page for more information about the seeds.