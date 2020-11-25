LOUISVILLE, KY — Kentucky Air National Guard's 123rd Airlift Wing was picked to receive a squadron of eight new C-130J aircraft, replacing its current fleet.
Only four Air National Guard units in the country were chosen by the U.S. Air Force in a competitive stationing process. The other three Air Guards; Texas, West Virginia, and Georgia, were also selected to receive C-130Js.
Kentucky ANG Public Affairs Office Director Lt. Col. Stephen Martin says the 123rd Airlift Wing, based at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, is expected to begin receiving the eight C-130Js in 2021, pending the outcome of an environmental assessment. Martin says the C-130J is the most current model of venerable airframe and will replace eight C-130H aircraft that the wing has been flying since 1992.
Martin says the newest aircraft will reduce manpower requirements, lower operating and support costs, and provide life-cycle cost savings over earlier C-130 models, according to Col. David Mounkes, commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing. Compared to older C-130s, the J model also climbs faster and higher, flies farther at a higher cruise speed, and takes off and lands in a shorter distance.
Additionally, major system improvements include an advanced two-pilot flight station with fully integrated digital avionics, color multifunctional liquid crystal and head-up displays, and state-of-the-art navigation that includes a dual inertial navigation system and GPS. The aircraft also features fully integrated defensive systems, low-power color radar, a digital moving map display, new turboprop engines with six-bladed all-composite propellers, and a digital auto pilot. Improved fuel, environmental and ice-protection systems, and an enhanced cargo-handling system round out the new transport aircraft.
The Kentucky Congressional Delegation says the 123rd Airlift Wing is among the most highly-decorated ANG united in the nation, having received 18 Air Force Outstanding Unit Awards.
The delegation says it contacted Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett many times to support the unit's selection, touting its premier abilities and strategic location.
“The Kentucky National Guard has protected this country for generations, and are now protecting us during this pandemic, says Governor Beshear. "With the U.S. Air Force only selecting four Air National Guard units in the entire country during this competitive process, their selection of Kentucky demonstrates the commonwealth’s commitment to our military and military families, the capability of our service members and our ability to move forward and create a better commonwealth for all Kentuckians as we emerge from this pandemic.”
The process to determine which of eight potential units would receive the J model has taken months, with officials from the National Guard Bureau, Air Mobility Command and U.S. Air Force evaluating a variety of factors. These included a unit’s ability to support the airframe with existing facilities, its aircraft maintenance capabilities and its history of operational missions.
The announcement was made by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), Congressmen Hal Rogers (KY-05), John Yarmuth (KY-03), Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Thomas Massie (KY-04), Andy Barr (KY-06), and James Comer (KY-01), along with Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY) Wednesday.