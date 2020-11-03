Kentucky voters have approved Marsy's Law, the measure that aims to create a victim's bill of rights. Voters rejected another amendment that would have increased judicial terms.
The Associated Press reports, with 88% reporting, 63.2% of Kentucky voters said "yes" to Kentucky Amendment 1, also known as Marsy's Law, over 36.8% who voted "no."
Kentucky voters previously passed Marsy's Law in 2018 with 63% of the vote. But, the Kentucky Supreme Court later invalidated that vote, because of how the ballot measure was worded. Supporters of Marsy's Law say it gives victims and their families rights and protections against harassment, and provides victims with access to information about those accused of crimes. Opponents say the law could have a multimillion-dollar price tag, and lawmakers should encourage enforcement of existing victim protection laws instead.
With 89% reporting, the AP says 69.1% of voters said "no" to Kentucky Amendment 2, over 30.9% who voted "yes."
Amendment 2 would have increased terms for commonwealth's attorneys from six to eight years starting in 2030, and increase the terms of district court judges from four to eight years starting in 2022. It would have also required district judges to have at least eight years of legal experience, instead of the two years currently required.
