MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Shoot for the stars. An astronaut from Kentucky did.
Col. Terry Wilcutt is in town for the Challenger Learning Center's 20th anniversary.
Monday, he told Heath Middle School students to go for their dreams, no matter how "out there" they may seem.
Wilcutt is living proof that a positive attitude can really pay off.
So is seventh-grader Alivia Pardue. Her risk — and hard work — brought Wilcutt to Heath Middle in the first place.
"If you don't believe in yourself enough to apply, you have zero chance," Wilcutt said.
Pardue, a STEM student, heard that message loud and clear.
"I decided to do my patch because I pretty much just wanted to meet Terry Wilcutt," Pardue said.
She won the West Kentucky Community and Technical College Challenger Learning Center 20th anniversary patch contest.
Her patch, inspired by her love of STEM careers, granted her and her classmates the opportunity to meet the veteran astronaut.
During Wilcutt's presentation, students learned about his four trips to space and a few life lessons he learned along the way. Alivia hopes her classmates take those lessons away from Monday's event.
"No matter what job you really want when you grow up, you can achieve it no matter what," she said.
It was a big deal for those students to meet Wilcutt, and you have the chance to meet him, too.
He's speaking Tuesday in honor of the Challenger Learning Center's 20th anniversary celebration.
Local 6's Jennifer Horbelt will serve as an emcee for that event.
It will begin at 6:30 p.m. with Wilcutt's presentation at the Clemens Theatre on the WKCTC campus. He'll then answer questions from the audience. Right after, there will be an open house at the Challenger Learning Center, where you can get Wilcutt's autograph.
The best part is it's free for all to attend.