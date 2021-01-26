MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has again found that Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal's office has violated the Kentucky Open Records Act.
A Jan. 21 decision from Cameron says Neal failed to respond to requests to inspect records within the time required, and by denying a records request "based on the requester’s alleged noncompliance with requirements of the Freedom of Information Act."
Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire submitted written requests to inspect records sent via email to Neal and Marshall County E-911.
Cameron's decision says Neal's office did not respond to the sheriff within the required 10 days.
Neal's office claimed the sheriff's request was "unduly burdensome," but Cameron writes that the records request was specific enough, and neal violated the act again by not providing the proper records.
Cameron previously found Neal's office violated the Kentucky Open Records act in March of last year. That instance involved requests made by WPSD.
On Dec. 18, 2019, Local 6 requested records from Neal's office regarding a proposed Second Amendment ordinance. Cameron found that Neal did not notify WPSD of whether it would comply with the request by the deadline required by law. By law, local governments have three days to respond to open records requests. Cameron also found Neal's office failed to explain to WPSD why it withheld certain records.
Download the document below to read Cameron's decision regarding the sheriff's records request: