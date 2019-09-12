Kentucky Attorney General asked to investigate handling of McCracken County High School sex cases by County Attorney Sam Clymer. Call for investigation says Clymer’s actions were a “blatant misrepresentation and another attempt to coverup a wrong doing.”
The letter is from the attorney representing the parents of a young girl sexually abused by another student. School officials had knowledge of the accusation but failed to report it. The letter says the dismissal of charges against school officials for failure to report was politically motivated. The lengthy complaint to the Attorney General is posted below.