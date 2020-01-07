PADUCAH — Kentucky's new attorney general is focusing on preventing child abuse. Daniel Cameron talked with child advocacy groups and prosecutors about the issue on Tuesday during a roundtable discussion.
In a news conference after the discussion, Cameron said he is going to create a prosecutor's manual for county and commonwealth's attorneys about how to better prosecute child abuse cases.
"We really want to be a voice for the voiceless, so today, part of that conversation was about how we can do a better job here in the commonwealth of Kentucky in confronting the challenge on child abuse," Cameron said to the crowd.
"Here in Kentucky, based on some metrics...we are number one in child abuse, and neglect and that has to stop," vowed Cameron.
You might be thinking it's not happening here, but Child Watch Executive Director Janie Criner says you're wrong.
"I think people would be surprised at what goes on locally and goes on around them, the type of abuse and neglect that is occurring," Criner told Local 6.
You are required by law to report child abuse, but Criner said even if you are unsure, you should report it just in case. In Kentucky, you can call 1-877-KYSAFE-1 to report child abuse anonymously.
Criner said drug addiction in the Local 6 area is often connected with abuse. "If parents or caregivers are abusing drugs or alcohol, there's a good chance they're not taking care of their children," said Criner.
Criner said the signs of physical abuse will be easy to see, but she often deals with neglect cases.
She said look for kids who are dirty or are wearing the wrong clothing for the weather. Those are signs of possibly a bigger issue.
Criner said you should talk to your kids about what abuse is and about online safety to prevent exploitation. She said businesses should train their staff on how to identify abuse.
The Kentucky legislative session began on Tuesday, and there are several bills filed that address child abuse. One of them would get rid of certain statute of limitations. Another bill aims to require clergy to report child abuse.