FRANKFORT, KY — Attorney General Daniel Cameron has issued guidance to businesses on COVID-19 surcharges, or fees added to the base price of a produce or service in order to offset any additional costs by a business.
In the year of the pandemic, Cameron says many Kentucky businesses have been required to make changes to how they run their business, including updated cleaning procedures, personal protective equipment requirements, new staffing procedures, and reduce occupancy limits. These changes have led to more money spent and businesses may chose to offset these costs with surcharges.
“Kentucky’s businesses are making an incredible effort to protect customers from COVID-19 while also trying to remain open and financially viable during these uncertain times,” said Attorney General Cameron. “If a business elects to charge a COVID-19 related fee, they must properly disclose the fee so that the consumer can make a sound financial decision based on the final costs of a good or service. Our hope is that this guidance will help businesses understand current consumer protection laws and ensure they have the tools they need to navigate this process.”
Cameron says some businesses can offset the new COVID-19-related expenses by adding a surcharge, however, all surcharges must comply with consumer protection laws and must adhere to the following guidelines:
- Surcharges must be clearly and conspicuously disclosed to a customer prior to the point of sale, including in advertising or marketing materials and during the ordering or purchase authorization process;
- Surcharges must reflect a “reasonable” expense incurred by the business;
- A business may not profit from a surcharge or fee;
- A surcharge must be itemized on a bill or receipt, and it cannot be labeled as “tax.”
Cameron says Kentucky's Consumer Protection Act (KRS 367) exists to protect citizens from "unfair, false, misleading, or deceptive acts or practices in trade or commerce."
He goes on to say any Kentuckian can report unfair, false, misleading, or deceptive surcharges to the Attorney General's Office of Consumer Protection by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at at 1-888-432-9257 or by filing a consumer complaint online at ag.ky.gov.