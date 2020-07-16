FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed a motion Wednesday to block all of Gov. Andy Beshear's past and future executive orders under the current COVID-19 state of emergency, alleging that the governor's actions are arbitrary and violate Kentuckian's constitutional rights.
The motion was filed in Boone County Circuit Court, where a judge recently issued a restraining order against Beshear's executive orders on auto racetracks and daycare centers.
Gov. Beshear on Wednesday asked the Kentucky Supreme Court to uphold his emergency executive orders for this case and another one from Scott County involving agritouism businesses.
Cameron's motion seeks a temporary injunction to prohibit the governor from "issuing or enforcing any executive order or other directive" under Kentucky's state of emergency statute and called Gov. Beshear's past orders "an arbitrary and unreasonable burden" and a direct violation of citizen's constitutional rights.
Gov. Beshear posted on his Facebook page and twitter stating that he just learned of the motion and he hopes everyone understands how scary and reckless it is.
Cameron's 31-page motion targeted Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack, the commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Public Health, stating the rational of the executive orders were based on "values-based judgement and ad-hoc rationalization."
Cameron's motion also states: "Although there are nearly 4.5 million people in Kentucky, and state government is composed of three branches of government, with a general assembly composed of 38 senators and 100 representatives, right now nearly every aspect of the lives and livelihoods of those 4.5 million Kentuckians is purportedly governed by one man, and his political appointees: Gov. Andrew Beshear."
The motion says that Stack's background "is not in epidemiology or virology, but in emergency medicine," adding that he had not conducted any studies of the coronavirus himself and relied upon the work of other who have studied it in his recommendations to Beshear, according to the Courier Journal.
If Cameron's motion is granted, it likely would block all of Beshear's other COVID-19 orders mandating masks in public and limiting the occupancy of businesses, though it also would likely be appealed by the governor to the Kentucky Supreme Court.
A temporary restraining order was also granted from a Scott County judge last week which appeared to block Beshear's ability to issue future COVID-19 orders unless certain parameters were met, with Cameron filing a motion for the judge to clarify if it did so.
You can read the full 31-page motion by downloading the PDF below: